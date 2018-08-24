CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018
_____
267 FPUS56 KMTR 241001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-250100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze
and patchy smoke. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 54 66 57 68 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-250100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in
the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 55 79 54 81 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 57 73 56 75 / 10 0 10 0
Napa 55 76 55 78 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-250100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in
the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 54 82 55 85 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-250100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 59 64 58 64 / 10 10 10 0
Ocean Beach 58 61 57 59 / 10 10 10 0
$$
CAZ508-250100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows
around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
and patchy smoke. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows around 60.
West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 59 68 60 69 / 10 0 0 0
Oakland 61 68 60 70 / 10 10 10 0
Fremont 59 71 59 74 / 10 0 0 0
Redwood City 59 73 60 75 / 10 0 0 0
Mountain View 61 73 60 74 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-250100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in
the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ510-250100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
and patchy smoke. Highs near 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 57 78 58 84 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 57 77 58 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-250100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in
the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
CAZ512-250100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in
the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s
to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ513-250100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows
around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 59 76 59 79 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 56 80 57 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-250100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in
the 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 59 67 58 66 / 10 0 0 0
Big Sur 53 75 52 77 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-250100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 58 67 58 67 / 10 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 55 74 55 75 / 10 0 0 0
Hollister 57 75 56 78 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-250100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
and patchy smoke. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...
becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 56 80 57 81 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-250100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in
the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the
evening. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ518-250100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in
the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the
evening. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 52 89 52 92 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-250100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70. South winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 58 72 57 70 / 0 0 0 0
$$
