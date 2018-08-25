CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 25, 2018
_____
764 FPUS56 KMTR 251801
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
1101 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
CAZ505-260900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
1101 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 68 57 67 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-260900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
1101 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 81 54 81 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 75 56 73 / 0 0 0
Napa 78 57 77 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-260900-
North Bay Mountains-
1101 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 85 55 83 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-260900-
San Francisco-
1101 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 64 58 63 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 59 57 59 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-260900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
1101 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
near 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 69 59 68 / 0 0 0
Oakland 70 60 68 / 0 0 0
Fremont 74 58 72 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 75 59 74 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 74 59 73 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-260900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
1101 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
West winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ510-260900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
1101 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to
15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 84 55 81 / 0 0 0
Livermore 82 57 80 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-260900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
1101 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ512-260900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
1101 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ513-260900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
1101 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to upper
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 79 58 78 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 82 57 82 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-260900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
1101 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper
70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 66 58 66 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 77 51 77 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-260900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
1101 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
Salinas Valley and near 80 Hollister Valley. Lows in the lower
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 67 56 67 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 75 54 76 / 0 0 0
Hollister 78 56 77 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-260900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
1101 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph increasing to
west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s. East winds around 5 mph increasing to west around
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s
to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 81 56 81 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-260900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
1101 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
$$
CAZ518-260900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
1101 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 92 52 91 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-260900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
1101 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 70 57 70 / 0 0 0
$$
