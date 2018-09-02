CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

CAZ505-021600-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 71 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-021600-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 53 88 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 86 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 84 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-021600-

North Bay Mountains-

600 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening.

Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 60 95 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-021600-

San Francisco-

600 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 66 55 67 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 55 61 55 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ508-021600-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 71 56 72 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 58 73 57 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 58 79 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 82 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 77 59 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-021600-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s.

CAZ510-021600-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing

to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 59 92 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 57 92 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ511-021600-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ512-021600-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ513-021600-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 82 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 92 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ530-021600-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 67 55 69 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 55 76 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-021600-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister

Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister

Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister

Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister

Valley.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 69 56 71 / 10 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 82 53 82 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 54 85 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-021600-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to west around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 55 92 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-021600-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

CAZ518-021600-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 54 96 58 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-021600-

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 75 55 74 / 0 0 0 0

