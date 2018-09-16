CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018

_____

626 FPUS56 KMTR 160401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

CAZ505-161900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows around 50. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 66 50 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-161900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 46 79 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 52 75 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 49 75 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-161900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 49 76 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-161900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 65 54 64 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 61 53 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-161900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 69 56 67 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 54 69 54 68 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 52 73 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 52 73 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 55 74 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-161900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ510-161900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 53 80 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 52 78 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-161900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ512-161900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ513-161900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 53 75 55 74 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 49 80 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-161900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 68 53 67 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 48 73 51 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-161900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows near 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 68 53 67 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 47 74 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 47 77 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-161900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph decreasing

to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to upper 80s. North winds around 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph decreasing

to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 48 77 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-161900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ518-161900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 47 86 48 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-161900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 49 74 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

