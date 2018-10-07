CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

_____

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

CAZ505-071900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 75 55 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-071900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 86 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 84 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 54 83 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-071900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

80s. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 81 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-071900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 59 76 61 75 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 58 69 59 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ508-071900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 78 61 78 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 60 80 61 79 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 55 80 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 55 81 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 81 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-071900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ510-071900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds around

10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 83 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 54 84 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ511-071900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Lows near 50.

CAZ512-071900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SUNDAY TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

CAZ513-071900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 83 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 50 84 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ530-071900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 54 74 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 48 81 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-071900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. North winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

80s. Lows near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 77 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 47 80 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 50 82 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-071900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 48 82 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-071900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

80s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ518-071900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 50 84 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-071900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 83 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

