CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018

_____

037 FPUS56 KMTR 251001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-260100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 67 53 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-260100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 46 78 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 50 76 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 46 78 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-260100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 46 81 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-260100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 68 55 70 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 64 55 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-260100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 51 70 54 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 54 72 56 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 50 74 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 49 74 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 52 73 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-260100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ510-260100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 49 80 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 47 80 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-260100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

CAZ512-260100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ513-260100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 51 76 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 47 80 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-260100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 51 68 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 48 81 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-260100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 49 70 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 47 76 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 46 80 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-260100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 46 80 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-260100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs in

the 60s to 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ518-260100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 47 84 49 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-260100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 48 75 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather