CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

587 FPUS56 KMTR 300101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-301600-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 67 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-301600-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 44 77 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 49 76 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 47 77 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-301600-

North Bay Mountains-

600 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper

70s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 46 75 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-301600-

San Francisco-

600 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 70 55 72 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 55 66 55 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-301600-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 53 71 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 54 74 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 48 74 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 49 74 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 52 74 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-301600-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ510-301600-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 49 77 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 47 77 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-301600-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ512-301600-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows near 50. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs near 70. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s. North winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ513-301600-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 51 75 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 47 76 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-301600-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 50 69 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 47 80 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-301600-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 48 70 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 45 73 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 44 76 44 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-301600-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 45 75 44 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-301600-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ518-301600-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 44 76 43 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-301600-

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 48 76 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

