CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018

_____

821 FPUS56 KMTR 032201

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-041300-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 69 52 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-041300-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to upper

70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 85 46 78 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 81 50 73 / 0 0 0

Napa 85 48 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-041300-

North Bay Mountains-

300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 85 49 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-041300-

San Francisco-

300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 71 54 67 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 67 54 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-041300-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 73 52 68 / 0 0 0

Oakland 76 54 71 / 0 0 0

Fremont 77 50 70 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 79 49 71 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 79 52 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-041300-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ510-041300-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 86 50 77 / 0 0 0

Livermore 85 49 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-041300-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ512-041300-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs near 70. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ513-041300-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 81 51 74 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 84 48 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-041300-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 71 50 65 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 83 50 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-041300-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 75 49 68 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 85 48 77 / 0 0 0

Hollister 84 48 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-041300-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 85 48 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-041300-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ518-041300-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

80s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s

to upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 89 48 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-041300-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 82 48 73 / 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather