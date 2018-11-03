CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018
821 FPUS56 KMTR 032201
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-041300-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 69 52 65 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-041300-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to upper
70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 85 46 78 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 81 50 73 / 0 0 0
Napa 85 48 75 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-041300-
North Bay Mountains-
300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 85 49 81 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-041300-
San Francisco-
300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 71 54 67 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 67 54 63 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-041300-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 73 52 68 / 0 0 0
Oakland 76 54 71 / 0 0 0
Fremont 77 50 70 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 79 49 71 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 79 52 70 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-041300-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ510-041300-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 86 50 77 / 0 0 0
Livermore 85 49 78 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-041300-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
CAZ512-041300-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs near 70. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ513-041300-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 81 51 74 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 84 48 80 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-041300-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to
15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 71 50 65 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 83 50 77 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-041300-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 75 49 68 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 85 48 77 / 0 0 0
Hollister 84 48 79 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-041300-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 85 48 82 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-041300-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ518-041300-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
80s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s
to upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 89 48 87 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-041300-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph...
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 82 48 73 / 0 0 0
$$
