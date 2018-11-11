CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 10, 2018
_____
216 FPUS56 KMTR 111101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
CAZ505-120200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 41 65 43 65 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-120200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 50s. North winds 35 to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Patchy frost after
midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s to
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s to 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 30 68 31 70 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 43 69 40 72 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 32 68 35 71 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-120200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the
40s. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 60s.
Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph
decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 34 67 46 68 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-120200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows near 50. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower
50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.
Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 46 67 48 68 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 46 65 48 66 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-120200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North
winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 43 69 47 71 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 43 69 45 70 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 41 68 43 70 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 42 71 44 73 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 41 68 43 71 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-120200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid to upper
40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CAZ510-120200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows near 40. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Patchy frost after
midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Patchy smoke. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 38 69 39 70 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 38 69 39 71 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-120200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 30s to
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the 30s to
mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West
winds around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CAZ512-120200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the 40s.
Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ513-120200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows around 40. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 40 70 42 73 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 37 73 38 76 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-120200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 44 70 43 72 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 45 76 48 76 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-120200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows near 40. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 38 73 39 74 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 37 76 37 78 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 33 72 36 75 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-120200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke and patchy frost. Lows
in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Areas of smoke.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke and patchy frost. Lows in
the upper 20s to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Patchy smoke. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around
5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 33 75 34 77 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-120200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 60s to mid
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 30s to
mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s
to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ518-120200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and patchy frost.
Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Areas of smoke.
Highs in the 60s to 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Patchy frost after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows
in the 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 30 78 36 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-120200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 41 74 40 76 / 0 0 0 0
$$
