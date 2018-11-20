CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, November 19, 2018
_____
080 FPUS56 KMTR 201401
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
600 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-210500-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
600 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at
times in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around
50.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 62 55 60 / 10 90 90
$$
CAZ506-210500-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s
to upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming
south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows
in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid
60s. Lows in the 30s to 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 64 51 60 / 10 90 90
San Rafael 64 54 59 / 10 90 90
Napa 64 51 59 / 0 90 100
$$
CAZ507-210500-
North Bay Mountains-
600 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s
to upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 40s to 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 62 44 55 / 0 90 100
$$
CAZ006-210500-
San Francisco-
600 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 64 54 61 / 10 80 90
Ocean Beach 63 53 61 / 10 80 90
$$
CAZ508-210500-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
600 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 64 55 63 / 10 90 90
Oakland 64 56 61 / 10 90 90
Fremont 65 52 61 / 10 80 90
Redwood City 65 52 62 / 10 80 90
Mountain View 65 52 61 / 10 70 90
$$
CAZ509-210500-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
600 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ510-210500-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 65 48 61 / 0 80 90
Livermore 66 50 62 / 0 70 90
$$
CAZ511-210500-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
600 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming
south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing
to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
$$
CAZ512-210500-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
600 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze.
Highs in the 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to
30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Showers. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.
$$
CAZ513-210500-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
600 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 68 51 63 / 10 70 90
Morgan Hill 68 49 62 / 10 70 90
$$
CAZ530-210500-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
600 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around
50.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 65 53 65 / 10 80 90
Big Sur 69 51 64 / 10 80 90
$$
CAZ528-210500-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
600 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 67 51 63 / 10 70 90
Carmel Valley 70 49 65 / 10 80 90
Hollister 69 49 63 / 10 70 90
$$
CAZ516-210500-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
600 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 71 46 65 / 10 40 90
$$
CAZ517-210500-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
600 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds 20 to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s
to lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s
to 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ518-210500-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
600 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s
to lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south
20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s
to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 72 43 64 / 10 50 90
$$
CAZ529-210500-
Northern Monterey Bay-
600 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Rain after midnight.
Lows near 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around
50.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 67 52 63 / 10 80 90
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather