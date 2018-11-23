CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018
_____
523 FPUS56 KMTR 231101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-240200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 52 60 51 60 / 90 90 80 10
$$
CAZ506-240200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
near 60. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 45 60 45 62 / 90 100 70 10
San Rafael 50 62 52 62 / 90 90 70 10
Napa 46 60 46 61 / 90 100 70 10
$$
CAZ507-240200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
morning. Highs near 60. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s
to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 42 59 50 58 / 100 100 60 10
$$
CAZ006-240200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 55 61 55 60 / 90 90 80 10
Ocean Beach 54 61 55 60 / 80 90 80 10
$$
CAZ508-240200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 53 62 52 61 / 90 100 80 10
Oakland 53 61 52 61 / 90 100 70 10
Fremont 50 61 51 60 / 80 90 80 10
Redwood City 49 61 52 61 / 80 90 80 10
Mountain View 51 60 51 60 / 80 90 80 10
$$
CAZ509-240200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ510-240200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows near 50. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around
50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 48 61 50 62 / 90 90 70 10
Livermore 46 60 49 61 / 80 90 80 10
$$
CAZ511-240200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ512-240200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
afternoon. Highs near 60. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs near 60.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ513-240200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 51 61 51 62 / 80 90 80 20
Morgan Hill 47 61 48 63 / 90 100 80 20
$$
CAZ530-240200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 50 63 51 62 / 90 90 70 20
Big Sur 50 64 58 64 / 90 80 80 30
$$
CAZ528-240200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 49 61 51 62 / 100 90 70 30
Carmel Valley 47 65 50 65 / 90 90 80 20
Hollister 47 61 49 63 / 90 90 70 20
$$
CAZ516-240200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows near 40. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 44 65 48 67 / 90 70 50 20
$$
CAZ517-240200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around
50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
$$
CAZ518-240200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 44 64 51 66 / 80 80 60 20
$$
CAZ529-240200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 49 63 51 64 / 90 100 80 20
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather