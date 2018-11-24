CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018

678 FPUS56 KMTR 241101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-250200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 60 47 62 / 90 10 0 0

CAZ506-250200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 47 62 42 65 / 90 10 0 0

San Rafael 54 62 47 63 / 90 10 0 0

Napa 47 62 46 63 / 90 10 0 0

CAZ507-250200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 52 60 46 62 / 90 10 10 0

CAZ006-250200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 60 51 61 / 90 10 0 0

Ocean Beach 55 61 51 61 / 80 10 0 0

CAZ508-250200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 53 61 50 62 / 90 10 0 0

Oakland 53 61 49 62 / 90 10 10 0

Fremont 51 61 47 62 / 80 20 0 0

Redwood City 53 61 46 63 / 80 20 0 0

Mountain View 52 61 47 62 / 80 20 10 0

CAZ509-250200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs around 60.

CAZ510-250200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 51 62 44 63 / 80 10 0 0

Livermore 49 61 44 63 / 80 20 10 0

CAZ511-250200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

CAZ512-250200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs near 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows near 50. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ513-250200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 51 62 49 63 / 80 20 10 0

Morgan Hill 47 64 43 66 / 80 30 0 0

CAZ530-250200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 50 62 49 64 / 80 30 10 0

Big Sur 56 65 48 66 / 90 40 10 0

CAZ528-250200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 49 62 45 64 / 70 30 10 0

Carmel Valley 48 64 44 68 / 80 40 10 0

Hollister 47 64 42 65 / 70 30 10 0

CAZ516-250200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near

50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 44 67 44 68 / 40 20 0 0

CAZ517-250200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

CAZ518-250200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 47 66 44 69 / 60 30 10 0

CAZ529-250200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 50 65 46 66 / 90 20 0 0

