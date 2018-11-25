CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 24, 2018
_____
434 FPUS56 KMTR 251101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-260200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 49 61 47 62 / 20 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-260200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s
to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 41 65 40 65 / 20 0 0 0
San Rafael 48 63 47 63 / 30 0 0 0
Napa 43 64 43 63 / 20 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-260200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s to
mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 41 64 41 63 / 20 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-260200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 53 62 51 62 / 30 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 52 61 51 62 / 30 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-260200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 50 62 50 63 / 50 0 0 0
Oakland 51 63 49 63 / 30 0 0 0
Fremont 46 64 44 64 / 60 0 0 0
Redwood City 46 63 45 64 / 50 0 0 0
Mountain View 48 63 45 64 / 50 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-260200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CAZ510-260200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming north around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows near 50. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 46 64 43 64 / 20 0 0 0
Livermore 43 64 42 65 / 50 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-260200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
near 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs near
50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
CAZ512-260200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 50. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 50s.
$$
CAZ513-260200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 47 65 45 66 / 60 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 42 66 41 69 / 60 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-260200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 49 64 47 66 / 70 0 0 0
Big Sur 51 68 48 69 / 70 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-260200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 45 65 45 67 / 70 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 45 68 44 71 / 70 0 0 0
Hollister 45 67 41 69 / 60 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-260200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near
40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 44 69 42 71 / 40 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-260200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s to 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ518-260200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s
to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 43 69 40 72 / 50 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-260200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Sun Nov 25 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 46 67 45 68 / 70 0 0 0
$$
