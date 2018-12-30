CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 29, 2018
_____
471 FPUS56 KMTR 301101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-310200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 41 58 40 55 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-310200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s to
mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s. North winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
North winds 35 to 45 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows
in the 30s to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 32 60 34 57 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 39 59 42 56 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 34 59 38 55 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-310200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs in
the 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows
near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s
to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 32 57 34 53 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-310200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 44 58 45 55 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 45 59 46 57 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-310200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 42 58 43 55 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 41 59 43 57 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 36 59 40 55 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 35 59 40 56 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 33 60 40 56 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-310200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
$$
CAZ510-310200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 34 60 39 56 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 34 59 37 55 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-310200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s to
mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
$$
CAZ512-310200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.
$$
CAZ513-310200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 36 60 39 56 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 30 60 37 56 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-310200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 37 60 42 57 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 41 61 44 58 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-310200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid to
upper
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 34 60 39 58 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 33 62 38 58 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 30 59 37 56 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-310200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the upper 20s
to
mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest around
5 mph after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows near 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 30 61 38 57 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-310200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 20s to mid 30s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming east 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ518-310200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds 20 to
30 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows in
the
20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 29 62 37 56 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-310200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph...
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 35 60 40 57 / 0 0 0 0
$$
