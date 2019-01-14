CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 13, 2019

267 FPUS56 KMTR 141101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-150200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 45 53 47 54 / 20 50 70 80

$$

CAZ506-150200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

East winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 41 55 44 56 / 10 40 70 80

San Rafael 45 54 47 56 / 30 50 70 80

Napa 42 56 45 57 / 20 50 70 70

$$

CAZ507-150200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

near 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 40 52 41 53 / 10 60 70 80

$$

CAZ006-150200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 46 56 50 58 / 30 50 60 80

Ocean Beach 48 56 50 58 / 30 50 70 80

$$

CAZ508-150200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 46 57 49 58 / 30 60 70 80

Oakland 45 57 49 59 / 30 50 60 80

Fremont 44 57 46 58 / 20 50 60 70

Redwood City 44 57 45 59 / 30 50 60 80

Mountain View 44 58 48 60 / 20 50 60 70

$$

CAZ509-150200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

CAZ510-150200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 40 55 44 57 / 20 50 50 70

Livermore 40 55 42 57 / 20 50 50 70

$$

CAZ511-150200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be

heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ512-150200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be

heavy at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ513-150200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 43 58 46 60 / 20 40 60 70

Morgan Hill 41 57 43 58 / 30 60 60 80

$$

CAZ530-150200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 59 47 60 / 40 60 70 80

Big Sur 47 57 46 58 / 60 70 80 80

$$

CAZ528-150200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 43 58 44 60 / 30 60 60 80

Carmel Valley 41 59 43 61 / 40 60 70 80

Hollister 41 58 44 60 / 30 60 60 80

$$

CAZ516-150200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 42 58 45 59 / 40 70 70 80

$$

CAZ517-150200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

50s. Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph...becoming south 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation up to 10 inches.

Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the 40s to 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

South winds 30 to 45 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Very windy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Strong winds. Rain. Rain may be

heavy at times. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 40s to

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-150200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. A chance of showers and snow showers likely in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 41 56 43 56 / 40 70 70 90

$$

CAZ529-150200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy

at times. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 58 46 59 / 40 60 70 80

$$

