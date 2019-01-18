CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019
_____
648 FPUS56 KMTR 180501
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-182000-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around
50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 48 54 49 55 / 30 40 50 30
$$
CAZ506-182000-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 44 57 46 60 / 40 50 50 40
San Rafael 48 56 49 58 / 20 30 40 30
Napa 46 58 49 61 / 30 30 40 20
$$
CAZ507-182000-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 43 55 45 59 / 30 40 40 20
$$
CAZ006-182000-
San Francisco-
900 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs
in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 51 58 52 60 / 20 20 30 30
Ocean Beach 51 58 52 59 / 20 20 30 30
$$
CAZ508-182000-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs
around 60. Lows in the 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 50 58 52 60 / 20 20 30 20
Oakland 49 60 51 62 / 20 20 30 20
Fremont 47 59 49 62 / 20 10 20 10
Redwood City 45 59 48 61 / 10 10 20 20
Mountain View 47 60 50 62 / 10 10 20 10
$$
CAZ509-182000-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest
5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CAZ510-182000-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 46 57 48 59 / 20 20 20 20
Livermore 43 58 46 61 / 20 10 20 10
$$
CAZ511-182000-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east in the afternoon.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s
to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
CAZ512-182000-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s
to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 40s.
$$
CAZ513-182000-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs
around 60. Lows in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 47 61 49 63 / 10 10 10 10
Morgan Hill 45 61 46 64 / 20 10 10 10
$$
CAZ530-182000-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around
60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 47 62 49 63 / 10 10 10 0
Big Sur 46 60 48 63 / 10 0 10 0
$$
CAZ528-182000-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs
in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 44 62 46 65 / 10 10 10 10
Carmel Valley 42 63 46 67 / 10 10 10 10
Hollister 45 62 47 65 / 20 10 10 0
$$
CAZ516-182000-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late
in the evening. Lows near 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph late
in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs
in the lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 43 63 45 67 / 20 10 0 0
$$
CAZ517-182000-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to
mid 40s.
$$
CAZ518-182000-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late
in the evening. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to
lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 42 63 45 68 / 20 10 10 0
$$
CAZ529-182000-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds...becoming northeast
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming
light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs
in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 47 62 50 66 / 20 10 10 10
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather