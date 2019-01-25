CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1000 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-260900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

1000 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 61 44 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ506-260900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

1000 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s

to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 67 38 68 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 62 45 64 / 0 0 0

Napa 66 42 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ507-260900-

North Bay Mountains-

1000 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 66 41 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ006-260900-

San Francisco-

1000 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 66 49 65 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 65 49 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ508-260900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

1000 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 65 48 64 / 0 0 0

Oakland 67 46 66 / 0 0 0

Fremont 66 43 66 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 66 43 66 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 65 44 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ509-260900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

1000 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 50.

CAZ510-260900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

1000 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 64 40 65 / 0 0 0

Livermore 64 40 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ511-260900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

1000 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

CAZ512-260900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

1000 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the 40s.

CAZ513-260900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

1000 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 66 43 68 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 68 42 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ530-260900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

1000 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 68 46 69 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 68 44 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ528-260900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

1000 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 69 43 71 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 71 43 72 / 0 0 0

Hollister 68 40 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ516-260900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

1000 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 70 39 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ517-260900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

1000 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

60s. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ518-260900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

1000 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 70 41 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ529-260900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

1000 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 68 46 71 / 0 0 0

