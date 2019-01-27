CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019
_____
255 FPUS56 KMTR 271101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-280200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance
of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 43 62 46 62 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-280200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 38 68 41 67 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 45 63 47 63 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 38 67 45 65 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-280200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 38 68 45 65 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-280200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance
of rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 49 64 50 62 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 49 64 50 63 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-280200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance
of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows around 50. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 47 64 50 62 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 46 67 48 64 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 43 66 46 66 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 41 65 45 65 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 45 66 47 66 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-280200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance
of rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CAZ510-280200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 39 65 44 65 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 40 65 44 65 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-280200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ512-280200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ513-280200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 42 68 46 68 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 39 71 45 69 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-280200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows around 50. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 46 68 46 67 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 46 66 49 66 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-280200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 42 69 45 69 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 41 72 45 71 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 40 70 44 68 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-280200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 39 72 42 71 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-280200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ518-280200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
40s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of
rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 40 73 45 72 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-280200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph...
becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 45 70 48 67 / 0 0 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather