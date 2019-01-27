CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019

_____

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

CAZ505-280200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 43 62 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-280200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 38 68 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 45 63 47 63 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 38 67 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-280200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 38 68 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-280200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 49 64 50 62 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 49 64 50 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-280200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows around 50. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 47 64 50 62 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 46 67 48 64 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 43 66 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 41 65 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 45 66 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-280200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ510-280200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 39 65 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 40 65 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-280200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ512-280200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ513-280200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 42 68 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 39 71 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-280200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows around 50. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 46 68 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 46 66 49 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-280200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 42 69 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 41 72 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 40 70 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-280200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 39 72 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-280200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ518-280200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 40 73 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-280200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 45 70 48 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

