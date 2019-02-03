CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019
_____
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-032000-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 49 54 46 50 / 90 70 80 70
$$
CAZ506-032000-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely late in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 45 56 42 50 / 90 70 80 60
San Rafael 49 55 47 50 / 90 70 80 70
Napa 47 57 45 52 / 90 60 80 60
$$
CAZ507-032000-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers late in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming east
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 45 54 41 48 / 90 70 80 60
$$
CAZ006-032000-
San Francisco-
900 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 51 56 49 51 / 90 60 80 60
Ocean Beach 51 57 49 51 / 90 60 80 60
$$
CAZ508-032000-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the evening. Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 51 57 49 53 / 90 70 80 70
Oakland 50 58 49 53 / 90 70 80 70
Fremont 49 57 47 53 / 90 70 80 70
Redwood City 48 57 47 52 / 90 60 80 60
Mountain View 49 58 48 54 / 90 60 80 60
$$
CAZ509-032000-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph...becoming west around 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ510-032000-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 48 56 46 51 / 80 60 80 70
Livermore 47 56 44 51 / 90 70 80 70
$$
CAZ511-032000-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the evening. Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph late in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Snow showers
likely. A chance of showers after midnight. Light snow
accumulations. Snow level 3100 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and showers.
Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ512-032000-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
late in the evening. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible
late in the evening. Lows in the 40s. South winds 30 to 45 mph...
becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 40s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and snow showers likely in the
evening, then showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ513-032000-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the evening. Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 49 58 47 53 / 90 60 80 70
Morgan Hill 47 58 45 53 / 90 70 90 70
$$
CAZ530-032000-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 50. South
winds around 30 mph...becoming southwest around 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 50 58 48 54 / 90 60 80 60
Big Sur 50 57 49 54 / 90 50 80 70
$$
CAZ528-032000-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the evening. Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to
30 mph...becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 49 58 47 53 / 90 60 80 60
Carmel Valley 46 57 44 53 / 90 60 80 70
Hollister 48 58 46 54 / 90 60 80 70
$$
CAZ516-032000-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
late in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the evening. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around
40. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 48 60 46 56 / 90 50 70 60
$$
CAZ517-032000-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
late in the evening. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible
late in the evening. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds
30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s
to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. A chance of showers and snow showers
in the evening, then showers and snow showers after midnight.
Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s to mid
40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to southwest 35 to
45 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Very windy. Showers and snow showers likely. Moderate
snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely and a chance of
showers. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 3800 feet. Lows in
the mid 20s to upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
snow showers. Lows in the 20s to 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s
to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.
$$
CAZ518-032000-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
late in the evening. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible
after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds 30 to
45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of showers and snow showers in
the evening, then showers likely and snow showers after midnight.
No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. South winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the
40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and
snow showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 50s. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s
to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 46 57 44 52 / 90 60 80 60
$$
CAZ529-032000-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the evening. Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to
30 mph...becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 49 57 48 52 / 90 80 90 80
$$
