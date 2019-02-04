CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019

_____

538 FPUS56 KMTR 041401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

CAZ505-050500-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 49 36 50 / 70 70 30

$$

CAZ506-050500-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail in the evening. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 28 53 / 70 60 20

San Rafael 50 38 50 / 80 80 40

Napa 53 34 53 / 70 60 20

$$

CAZ507-050500-

North Bay Mountains-

600 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow showers and

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail

in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

1400 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the 30s to upper

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 47 31 48 / 70 50 20

$$

CAZ006-050500-

San Francisco-

600 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 40 51 / 80 70 40

Ocean Beach 52 41 51 / 80 70 50

$$

CAZ508-050500-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 40 54 / 90 80 60

Oakland 53 39 53 / 80 80 40

Fremont 53 37 52 / 80 80 60

Redwood City 52 35 50 / 80 80 50

Mountain View 54 38 53 / 80 80 50

$$

CAZ509-050500-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows around

40. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ510-050500-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 51 36 51 / 80 70 20

Livermore 51 34 50 / 80 80 40

$$

CAZ511-050500-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers and snow showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Highs in the 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with possible showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then snow showers likely and a chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail

in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers and showers. Snow level

1600 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and snow showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ512-050500-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Showers. Snow showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 2200 feet. Lows in the

20s to upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers with

snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 1800 feet.

Highs in the 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 2400 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ513-050500-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 53 37 51 / 80 80 50

Morgan Hill 52 35 49 / 80 80 60

$$

CAZ530-050500-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 54 38 52 / 80 80 80

Big Sur 52 40 48 / 70 60 50

$$

CAZ528-050500-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 51 37 49 / 80 80 70

Carmel Valley 51 34 47 / 90 80 80

Hollister 53 35 51 / 90 80 70

$$

CAZ516-050500-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 55 36 49 / 70 60 50

$$

CAZ517-050500-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers and snow showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches.

Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers, showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow showers and

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail

in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level

2700 feet. Lows in the upper teens to lower 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely in the morning. A chance

of showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

23 inches. Snow level 2300 feet. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

showers in the evening. A slight chance of snow showers. Snow

level 2300 feet. Lows in the upper teens to lower 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of

showers and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-050500-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers and snow showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers and snow showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow

level 2700 feet. Lows in the 20s to 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely and a chance of showers. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Snow level 2100 feet. Highs in the upper 20s to mid

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers in the evening. Snow level 1800 feet. Lows in the

lower 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 35 45 / 80 70 60

$$

CAZ529-050500-

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 AM PST Mon Feb 4 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph...becoming north

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 38 51 / 80 80 70

$$

