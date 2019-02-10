CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019

_____

967 FPUS56 KMTR 100501

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-102000-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Lows around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 49 38 50 / 90 50 20 20

$$

CAZ506-102000-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 33 52 33 52 / 80 30 30 30

San Rafael 40 51 39 52 / 80 40 20 20

Napa 35 52 34 53 / 70 30 20 20

$$

CAZ507-102000-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely and a chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Lows around 40. Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 31 49 30 49 / 60 30 20 20

$$

CAZ006-102000-

San Francisco-

900 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 51 42 52 / 70 40 10 10

Ocean Beach 44 51 43 53 / 70 30 10 10

$$

CAZ508-102000-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 43 52 41 53 / 80 50 10 10

Oakland 42 52 40 54 / 80 30 10 10

Fremont 40 52 37 54 / 80 40 10 10

Redwood City 39 50 36 53 / 80 40 10 10

Mountain View 41 53 37 55 / 80 40 10 10

$$

CAZ509-102000-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ510-102000-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely late in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 40 52 36 53 / 60 30 10 10

Livermore 37 49 33 51 / 70 30 10 10

$$

CAZ511-102000-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and snow showers. Little or no

new snow accumulation. Snow level 2900 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. A chance of

showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2300 feet. Highs in the 30s

to upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of

showers and snow showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ512-102000-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. A chance of

showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to

lower 50s.

$$

CAZ513-102000-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 40 52 36 55 / 80 40 10 10

Morgan Hill 38 50 33 53 / 90 60 10 10

$$

CAZ530-102000-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely late in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 44 50 38 54 / 70 70 10 10

Big Sur 44 50 41 52 / 100 80 10 10

$$

CAZ528-102000-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 42 50 35 54 / 70 60 10 10

Carmel Valley 40 48 34 53 / 80 70 10 10

Hollister 41 51 33 54 / 70 60 10 10

$$

CAZ516-102000-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers late in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 42 51 32 54 / 70 70 10 10

$$

CAZ517-102000-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Showers and snow showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible late in the evening. New snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 4100 feet. Lows in the

mid 20s to upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to

35 to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow showers and showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

9 inches. Snow level 2900 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper teens to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows in the 20s

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of

showers and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s. Lows

in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ518-102000-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and snow showers likely late

in the evening, then showers and snow showers after midnight. New

snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows in the 30s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers and snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Snow level 2900 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to upper

40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Rain. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the lower

40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 39 47 30 52 / 70 70 10 10

$$

CAZ529-102000-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 41 51 36 53 / 100 70 10 10

$$

