CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 17, 2019
_____
334 FPUS56 KMTR 181101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-190400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 66 47 60 / 0 0 20
$$
CAZ506-190400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near
50. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s
to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 75 47 68 / 0 0 20
San Rafael 69 49 64 / 0 0 30
Napa 73 49 68 / 0 0 30
$$
CAZ507-190400-
North Bay Mountains-
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s
to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to upper
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s
to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 72 50 68 / 0 0 30
$$
CAZ006-190400-
San Francisco-
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Showers
likely. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 68 50 64 / 0 0 30
Ocean Beach 67 51 62 / 0 0 20
$$
CAZ508-190400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 68 50 64 / 0 0 30
Oakland 71 50 66 / 0 0 20
Fremont 73 50 69 / 0 0 30
Redwood City 72 49 67 / 0 0 30
Mountain View 73 50 68 / 0 0 20
$$
CAZ509-190400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CAZ510-190400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 74 50 70 / 0 0 20
Livermore 72 49 69 / 0 0 30
$$
CAZ511-190400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s
to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ512-190400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.
Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s
to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.
$$
CAZ513-190400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 76 50 70 / 0 0 20
Morgan Hill 75 49 71 / 0 0 30
$$
CAZ530-190400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.
Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 68 48 65 / 0 0 40
Big Sur 66 50 61 / 0 0 50
$$
CAZ528-190400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming
northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 72 48 68 / 0 0 30
Carmel Valley 74 47 68 / 0 0 40
Hollister 75 49 71 / 0 0 30
$$
CAZ516-190400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 79 47 71 / 0 0 30
$$
CAZ517-190400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. South winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the
lower 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 30s
to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow
showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ518-190400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s to 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 77 46 70 / 0 0 30
$$
CAZ529-190400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
400 AM PDT Mon Mar 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70. East winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 70 48 65 / 0 0 30
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather