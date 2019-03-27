CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 26, 2019
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
CAZ505-280400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to
northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 58 48 56 / 90 60 80
CAZ506-280400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
70s. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 62 46 59 / 90 70 80
San Rafael 61 49 59 / 90 60 80
Napa 61 47 59 / 90 60 70
CAZ507-280400-
North Bay Mountains-
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...
becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 58 45 56 / 90 60 80
CAZ006-280400-
San Francisco-
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
near 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 59 50 58 / 80 40 80
Ocean Beach 60 50 58 / 80 50 80
CAZ508-280400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 60 49 59 / 90 50 60
Oakland 61 50 60 / 80 40 70
Fremont 63 48 61 / 80 40 50
Redwood City 62 48 61 / 80 50 50
Mountain View 64 48 62 / 80 40 40
CAZ509-280400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
CAZ510-280400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 63 47 62 / 80 40 50
Livermore 61 45 61 / 80 40 50
CAZ511-280400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to
50 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.
CAZ512-280400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s
to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows
near 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ513-280400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 64 48 63 / 80 40 40
Morgan Hill 63 44 62 / 80 40 40
CAZ530-280400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 60. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 62 48 61 / 80 40 30
Big Sur 57 49 57 / 80 50 30
CAZ528-280400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 65 47 63 / 80 30 30
Carmel Valley 64 45 62 / 80 40 40
Hollister 65 45 62 / 80 30 30
CAZ516-280400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 66 44 66 / 70 30 10
CAZ517-280400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs
in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
CAZ518-280400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming
southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the
30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s
to upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 64 42 63 / 80 20 10
CAZ529-280400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
400 AM PDT Wed Mar 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 60 46 59 / 80 50 50
