CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 31, 2019

_____

924 FPUS56 KMTR 011101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

CAZ505-020400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 62 51 59 / 50 60 50

$$

CAZ506-020400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 64 51 62 / 60 60 50

San Rafael 63 53 61 / 50 50 40

Napa 65 53 62 / 40 50 40

$$

CAZ507-020400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 65 51 60 / 50 50 50

$$

CAZ006-020400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 66 54 63 / 40 50 40

Ocean Beach 65 54 62 / 40 50 40

$$

CAZ508-020400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 67 55 63 / 40 50 50

Oakland 68 55 63 / 40 40 40

Fremont 71 52 65 / 20 40 40

Redwood City 69 53 64 / 20 30 40

Mountain View 71 53 65 / 20 30 30

$$

CAZ509-020400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 50.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs around 60. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ510-020400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 72 52 65 / 30 30 30

Livermore 71 52 64 / 20 30 30

$$

CAZ511-020400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the morning...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

$$

CAZ512-020400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ513-020400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 72 53 66 / 20 30 30

Morgan Hill 74 51 67 / 10 40 40

$$

CAZ530-020400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 68 53 65 / 20 40 40

Big Sur 70 52 65 / 10 40 40

$$

CAZ528-020400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming west up to

5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 72 52 66 / 0 20 20

Carmel Valley 72 50 66 / 10 40 40

Hollister 74 51 67 / 10 30 30

$$

CAZ516-020400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 76 49 67 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ517-020400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

$$

CAZ518-020400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 76 47 67 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ529-020400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 68 53 65 / 30 50 50

$$

