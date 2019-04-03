CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 2, 2019

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

CAZ505-040400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60.

South winds around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 61 50 59 / 10 40 70

CAZ506-040400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows near 50. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows near 50. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 66 49 63 / 10 50 70

San Rafael 64 51 62 / 20 40 60

Napa 65 50 62 / 10 30 60

CAZ507-040400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming south 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows near 50. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 62 48 59 / 20 40 60

CAZ006-040400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 62 51 62 / 20 30 50

Ocean Beach 62 52 61 / 20 30 50

CAZ508-040400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 62 51 62 / 20 30 60

Oakland 64 52 64 / 20 20 50

Fremont 65 51 65 / 10 20 50

Redwood City 65 51 64 / 20 30 50

Mountain View 66 51 65 / 10 20 40

CAZ509-040400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 50.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 60s.

CAZ510-040400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 50.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 66 49 65 / 10 20 50

Livermore 65 49 64 / 10 20 40

CAZ511-040400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. South winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ512-040400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ513-040400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 68 50 66 / 10 20 40

Morgan Hill 67 47 65 / 10 30 50

CAZ530-040400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 64 51 64 / 10 30 50

Big Sur 64 52 64 / 10 30 40

CAZ528-040400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 66 50 66 / 10 20 40

Carmel Valley 65 49 65 / 10 30 50

Hollister 65 49 65 / 10 20 40

CAZ516-040400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 69 48 67 / 10 20 40

CAZ517-040400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ518-040400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 67 46 65 / 10 20 40

CAZ529-040400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 63 48 63 / 10 40 50

