CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 7, 2019
_____
049 FPUS56 KMTR 081101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
400 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-090400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
400 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 64 50 62 / 40 40 0
$$
CAZ506-090400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
400 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 69 48 69 / 60 40 0
San Rafael 68 51 65 / 30 30 0
Napa 69 48 67 / 30 30 0
$$
CAZ507-090400-
North Bay Mountains-
400 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 68 47 65 / 40 40 0
$$
CAZ006-090400-
San Francisco-
400 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 66 51 63 / 30 30 0
Ocean Beach 66 52 63 / 30 30 0
$$
CAZ508-090400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
400 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...
becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 66 52 63 / 30 30 0
Oakland 69 52 66 / 30 30 0
Fremont 72 52 66 / 30 30 0
Redwood City 71 52 65 / 20 20 0
Mountain View 73 52 67 / 20 20 0
$$
CAZ509-090400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
400 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around 20 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CAZ510-090400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
400 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 73 50 69 / 20 20 0
Livermore 72 49 67 / 20 20 0
$$
CAZ511-090400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
400 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the 30s to upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to mid
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
$$
CAZ512-090400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
400 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ513-090400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
400 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around
50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 75 52 68 / 20 20 0
Morgan Hill 77 48 68 / 20 20 10
$$
CAZ530-090400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
400 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 69 52 63 / 20 20 10
Big Sur 67 53 60 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ528-090400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
400 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 74 52 66 / 10 20 0
Carmel Valley 74 49 65 / 20 20 20
Hollister 76 50 66 / 10 20 0
$$
CAZ516-090400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
400 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 82 50 69 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-090400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
400 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows near 40. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
$$
CAZ518-090400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
400 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the
30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows near 40. North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in
the 50s to 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 79 47 67 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ529-090400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
400 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around
50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 71 49 65 / 20 20 10
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather