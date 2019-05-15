CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 14, 2019
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-152000-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. A chance of rain late in the
evening. Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph...
becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 52 59 50 56 / 70 100 100 80
CAZ506-152000-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s
to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 52 63 49 60 / 70 100 100 80
San Rafael 54 65 52 61 / 60 100 100 80
Napa 53 61 51 58 / 50 100 100 70
CAZ507-152000-
North Bay Mountains-
1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 53 61 51 57 / 50 100 100 70
CAZ006-152000-
San Francisco-
1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain late in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance
of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 54 60 52 56 / 60 100 100 80
Ocean Beach 54 59 52 54 / 60 90 90 80
CAZ508-152000-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 54 63 52 59 / 60 100 100 80
Oakland 55 63 53 58 / 50 100 100 80
Fremont 55 64 53 60 / 40 90 90 80
Redwood City 55 66 53 62 / 50 90 90 80
Mountain View 55 66 54 60 / 40 90 90 80
CAZ509-152000-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing
to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 30 to 45 mph...
becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
CAZ510-152000-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 55 68 53 63 / 40 100 100 70
Livermore 53 66 51 61 / 30 90 90 70
CAZ511-152000-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
near 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ512-152000-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around
50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ513-152000-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east
around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 50.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 55 69 54 63 / 30 90 90 80
Morgan Hill 53 69 51 64 / 30 100 100 80
CAZ530-152000-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 54 64 53 58 / 30 90 90 80
Big Sur 54 59 51 59 / 50 100 100 80
CAZ528-152000-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph late in the
evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 50.
West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 55 64 54 57 / 30 90 90 80
Carmel Valley 52 67 50 60 / 40 90 90 90
Hollister 53 66 51 59 / 30 90 90 90
CAZ516-152000-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 54 71 51 63 / 20 90 90 60
CAZ517-152000-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in
the 50s to 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 40s
to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...
becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s
to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s
to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
CAZ518-152000-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain in
the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers
likely in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 50 71 48 64 / 20 90 90 70
CAZ529-152000-
Northern Monterey Bay-
1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 52 64 51 59 / 50 100 100 90
