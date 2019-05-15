CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 14, 2019

479 FPUS56 KMTR 150501

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-152000-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. A chance of rain late in the

evening. Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 59 50 56 / 70 100 100 80

CAZ506-152000-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 63 49 60 / 70 100 100 80

San Rafael 54 65 52 61 / 60 100 100 80

Napa 53 61 51 58 / 50 100 100 70

CAZ507-152000-

North Bay Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 53 61 51 57 / 50 100 100 70

CAZ006-152000-

San Francisco-

1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain late in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 60 52 56 / 60 100 100 80

Ocean Beach 54 59 52 54 / 60 90 90 80

CAZ508-152000-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 63 52 59 / 60 100 100 80

Oakland 55 63 53 58 / 50 100 100 80

Fremont 55 64 53 60 / 40 90 90 80

Redwood City 55 66 53 62 / 50 90 90 80

Mountain View 55 66 54 60 / 40 90 90 80

CAZ509-152000-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 30 to 45 mph...

becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ510-152000-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 55 68 53 63 / 40 100 100 70

Livermore 53 66 51 61 / 30 90 90 70

CAZ511-152000-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ512-152000-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around

50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ513-152000-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 55 69 54 63 / 30 90 90 80

Morgan Hill 53 69 51 64 / 30 100 100 80

CAZ530-152000-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 54 64 53 58 / 30 90 90 80

Big Sur 54 59 51 59 / 50 100 100 80

CAZ528-152000-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph late in the

evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 50.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 64 54 57 / 30 90 90 80

Carmel Valley 52 67 50 60 / 40 90 90 90

Hollister 53 66 51 59 / 30 90 90 90

CAZ516-152000-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 54 71 51 63 / 20 90 90 60

CAZ517-152000-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

CAZ518-152000-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers

likely in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 50 71 48 64 / 20 90 90 70

CAZ529-152000-

Northern Monterey Bay-

1000 PM PDT Tue May 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 64 51 59 / 50 100 100 90

