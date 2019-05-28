CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, May 27, 2019

427 FPUS56 KMTR 281003

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

303 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-290215-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

303 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 64 51 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ506-290215-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

303 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 77 53 79 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 72 53 74 / 0 0 0

Napa 74 53 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ507-290215-

North Bay Mountains-

303 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 77 56 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ006-290215-

San Francisco-

303 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 64 53 66 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 62 53 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ508-290215-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

303 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 67 53 68 / 10 0 0

Oakland 69 54 70 / 0 0 0

Fremont 72 53 75 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 72 53 74 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 72 53 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ509-290215-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

303 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

CAZ510-290215-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

303 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 79 54 81 / 0 0 0

Livermore 75 53 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ511-290215-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

303 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

CAZ512-290215-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

303 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s

to mid 70s. Lows near 50.

CAZ513-290215-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

303 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 75 53 78 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 77 52 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ530-290215-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

303 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 64 53 66 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 62 52 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ528-290215-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

303 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 67 53 69 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 68 50 71 / 10 0 0

Hollister 72 51 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ516-290215-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

303 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 77 53 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ517-290215-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

303 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

CAZ518-290215-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

303 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 77 49 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ529-290215-

Northern Monterey Bay-

303 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 70 51 71 / 0 0 0

