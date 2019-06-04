CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, June 3, 2019
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
CAZ505-050400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.
Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 72 51 72 / 0 0 0
CAZ506-050400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds
20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 89 55 89 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 83 55 83 / 0 0 0
Napa 87 57 87 / 0 0 0
CAZ507-050400-
North Bay Mountains-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 92 64 92 / 0 0 0
CAZ006-050400-
San Francisco-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 72 54 74 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 68 54 69 / 0 0 0
CAZ508-050400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to mid 80s. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 75 55 75 / 0 0 0
Oakland 78 56 78 / 0 0 0
Fremont 84 59 85 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 83 57 84 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 84 58 85 / 0 0 0
CAZ509-050400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
CAZ510-050400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs near 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 96 60 97 / 0 0 0
Livermore 94 59 94 / 0 0 0
CAZ511-050400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ512-050400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ513-050400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph...
becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 88 60 88 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 93 59 93 / 0 0 0
CAZ530-050400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 72 55 72 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 77 55 78 / 0 0 0
CAZ528-050400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 77 55 76 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 80 56 81 / 0 0 0
Hollister 86 57 88 / 0 0 0
CAZ516-050400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. North winds around 5 mph...
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light winds...becoming west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 92 59 92 / 0 0 0
CAZ517-050400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
CAZ518-050400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 97 59 97 / 0 0 0
CAZ529-050400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 79 55 79 / 0 0 0
