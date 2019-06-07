CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

_____

711 FPUS56 KMTR 070501

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-072000-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 66 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-072000-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

mid 80s to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Highs upper 80s to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 46 78 50 90 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 50 74 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 48 75 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-072000-

North Bay Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 51 77 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-072000-

San Francisco-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 51 66 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 51 63 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-072000-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 51 69 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 51 71 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 51 74 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 51 75 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 51 75 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-072000-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ510-072000-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 51 81 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 49 78 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-072000-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Highs

upper 80s to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ512-072000-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to upper 70s. Lows near 50.

$$

CAZ513-072000-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 51 78 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 48 80 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-072000-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 51 66 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 47 70 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-072000-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 50 69 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 47 70 50 79 / 20 10 0 0

Hollister 48 73 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-072000-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 49 79 50 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-072000-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 80s to 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ518-072000-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 80s to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 45 81 48 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-072000-

Northern Monterey Bay-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 48 73 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather