CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, June 10, 2019
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-120400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 85 55 74 / 0 0 0
CAZ506-120400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 101 60 92 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 91 61 82 / 0 0 0
Napa 96 63 88 / 0 0 0
CAZ507-120400-
North Bay Mountains-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 99 68 95 / 0 0 0
CAZ006-120400-
San Francisco-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 84 58 73 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 81 57 69 / 0 0 0
CAZ509-120400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
CAZ508-120400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 90 62 76 / 0 0 0
Oakland 90 62 79 / 0 0 0
Fremont 97 64 86 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 93 63 83 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 94 63 85 / 0 0 0
CAZ510-120400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 104 65 95 / 0 0 0
Livermore 103 65 93 / 0 0 0
CAZ513-120400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 97 64 90 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 100 63 93 / 0 0 0
CAZ529-120400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 89 59 80 / 0 0 0
CAZ512-120400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...
becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ511-120400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 101. Northeast winds around
5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ530-120400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 84 59 74 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 85 58 78 / 0 0 0
CAZ528-120400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 87 60 78 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 90 60 81 / 0 0 0
Hollister 94 63 87 / 0 0 0
CAZ516-120400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Light winds...becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 101 63 94 / 0 0 0
CAZ517-120400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. East winds up
to 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 80s. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
CAZ518-120400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
400 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 103 62 98 / 0 0 0
