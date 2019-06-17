CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 16, 2019

056 FPUS56 KMTR 171101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

CAZ505-180400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 71 54 69 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ506-180400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in

the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 82 54 83 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 78 55 79 / 0 0 0

Napa 81 56 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-180400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Lows

in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 89 63 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-180400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 67 55 70 / 10 0 0

Ocean Beach 64 54 67 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ509-180400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-180400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 71 56 73 / 10 0 0

Oakland 73 59 75 / 10 0 0

Fremont 77 58 79 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 79 58 80 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 77 59 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-180400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 88 61 91 / 0 0 0

Livermore 88 59 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-180400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 81 60 83 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 86 56 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-180400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 71 55 74 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ512-180400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs near 70. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ511-180400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the 50s.

$$

CAZ530-180400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 67 54 69 / 10 0 0

Big Sur 71 53 73 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ528-180400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 71 55 72 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 76 53 78 / 0 0 0

Hollister 80 54 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-180400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. East winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 83 55 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-180400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. North

winds around 5 mph...becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-180400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Lows

in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 91 53 94 / 0 0 0

$$

