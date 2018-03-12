CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 11, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightMondayMonday nightand Tuesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-121100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

48 to 53. Light winds in the evening becoming south up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 51 to 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 63 to 69.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 42 to 47. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 57 to 66. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 49 72 53 65 / 0 0 30 80

Mendota 49 73 52 66 / 0 0 30 70

Coalinga 50 72 53 67 / 0 0 40 60

CAZ090-121100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 49 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 41 to 46. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 56 to

61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 72 53 64 / 0 0 40 90

Merced 49 72 53 65 / 0 0 40 90

Chowchilla 49 72 52 66 / 0 0 30 90

Madera 50 73 53 66 / 0 0 30 80

Clovis 51 73 53 67 / 0 0 30 80

Fresno 52 73 54 67 / 0 0 30 80

Kerman 49 74 53 66 / 0 0 30 70

Sanger 49 73 50 67 / 0 0 20 80

Reedley 51 73 53 68 / 0 0 20 70

Selma 50 73 53 68 / 0 0 20 70

Kingsburg 51 73 53 68 / 0 0 20 70

CAZ091-121100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 52 to 57. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 67 to 72. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Lows 42 to 48. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 58 to 67. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 49 74 52 69 / 0 0 20 60

Hanford 49 74 52 69 / 0 0 20 60

Avenal 50 72 53 68 / 0 0 30 60

Taft 54 72 56 69 / 0 0 20 40

CAZ092-121100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds in the evening becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 68 to 73. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 59 to 67. Lows 42 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

37 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 51 73 53 68 / 0 0 20 70

Visalia 51 74 54 69 / 0 0 20 70

Exeter 45 75 48 69 / 0 0 0 70

Tulare 51 74 54 69 / 0 0 20 60

Lindsay 46 75 48 70 / 0 0 0 70

Porterville 48 75 50 71 / 0 0 0 60

Delano 49 75 54 71 / 0 0 0 50

Wasco 49 75 54 71 / 0 0 0 40

Shafter 49 76 53 71 / 0 0 0 40

Bakersfield 52 76 56 71 / 0 0 0 40

Arvin 49 76 51 71 / 0 0 0 40

Lamont 51 76 55 71 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ093-121100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 45 67 47 59 / 0 0 40 90

Oakhurst 39 69 40 62 / 0 0 40 90

CAZ094-121100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 38 to

46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 60 percent.

Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 34 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 45 74 46 69 / 0 0 30 70

CAZ095-121100-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 58 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance

of showers 50 percent. Highs at 5000 feet 56 to 62. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 43. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Highs at 5000 feet 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Windy. Lows at 5000 feet 31 to 41.

Highs at 5000 feet 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs at 5000 feet 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows at 5000 feet 28 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs at 5000 feet 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows at 5000 feet 26 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs at 5000 feet 44 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 48 70 51 67 / 0 0 0 40

Tehachapi 40 64 43 62 / 0 0 0 30

Frazier Park 39 61 41 59 / 20 0 20 50

CAZ096-121100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, partly cloudy in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 43 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers with

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation

up to 8 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 54 at

5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

with showers likely after midnight. Breezy, colder. Snow

accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 26 to

36 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to

30 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Breezy.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs

38 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Breezy. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at

8000 feet. Highs 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder. Chance of snow

70 percent. Lows 20 to 30 at 5000 feet...9 to 17 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 19 to 29 at 5000 feet...7 to 17 at

8000 feet. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 35 57 37 50 / 0 0 30 90

Shaver Lake 28 57 29 52 / 0 0 30 80

CAZ097-121100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Near the crest, slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs

50 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy,

colder. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up

to 7 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...

14 to 24 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Breezy. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Breezy. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at

8000 feet. Highs 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder. Chance of snow

60 percent. Lows 18 to 28 at 5000 feet...7 to 17 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 17 to 27 at 5000 feet...8 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 27 52 28 48 / 0 0 20 60

CAZ098-121100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 44 to 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

59 to 68. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 51 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 47 72 47 72 / 0 0 0 20

Ridgecrest 47 74 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ099-121100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75. Light winds in the

morning becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 43 to 51.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Breezy. Lows 39 to 47. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Breezy. Lows 33 to 41. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 31 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 48 73 51 71 / 0 0 0 20

Mojave 50 71 53 69 / 0 0 0 20

Edwards AFB 47 72 51 71 / 0 0 0 20

Rosamond 46 71 49 70 / 0 0 0 20

weather.gov/hanford

