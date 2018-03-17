CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018

710 FPUS56 KHNX 170600

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightSaturdaySaturday nightand Sund

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-171100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Colder. Lows

37 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

38 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 61 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 40 57 37 60 / 20 40 0 0

Mendota 38 58 35 61 / 30 30 0 0

Coalinga 38 57 37 61 / 20 40 30 0

CAZ090-171100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

37 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 61 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 61 to

66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 39 57 35 61 / 50 40 0 0

Merced 38 57 34 61 / 50 30 0 0

Chowchilla 38 57 34 61 / 60 30 0 0

Madera 38 57 35 61 / 50 30 0 0

Clovis 39 57 37 61 / 70 20 0 0

Fresno 40 58 38 61 / 70 20 0 0

Kerman 38 58 35 62 / 40 20 0 0

Sanger 37 57 34 60 / 70 20 0 0

Reedley 38 58 35 61 / 70 20 0 0

Selma 39 57 36 61 / 70 20 0 0

Kingsburg 39 57 36 61 / 70 20 0 0

CAZ091-171100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 37 to 42. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 62 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

48 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 38 59 36 62 / 40 20 0 0

Hanford 38 58 36 62 / 50 20 0 0

Avenal 39 56 37 61 / 20 40 30 0

Taft 42 55 40 59 / 30 20 30 0

CAZ092-171100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds in the morning becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 38 58 35 61 / 80 20 0 0

Visalia 39 58 36 61 / 70 20 0 0

Exeter 37 58 34 61 / 80 20 0 0

Tulare 39 59 37 62 / 70 20 0 0

Lindsay 38 58 35 61 / 80 20 0 0

Porterville 39 58 36 61 / 80 20 0 0

Delano 40 59 36 62 / 50 20 0 0

Wasco 39 59 36 62 / 40 20 20 0

Shafter 39 59 36 62 / 40 20 20 0

Bakersfield 42 58 39 62 / 50 20 20 0

Arvin 41 57 38 61 / 60 20 20 0

Lamont 41 58 39 62 / 50 20 30 0

CAZ093-171100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers likely after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Colder. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 29 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 27 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 53 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

42 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 33 48 31 52 / 70 40 20 0

Oakhurst 28 49 26 54 / 80 40 0 0

CAZ094-171100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 31 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

44 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to

65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows

39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 35 56 34 60 / 90 30 0 0

CAZ095-171100-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet.

Lows at 5000 feet 27 to 33. West winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs at

5000 feet 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Breezy. Snow level

3500 feet. Lows at 5000 feet 25 to 31. Northwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 30 to 35.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet

50 to 56. Lows at 5000 feet 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 38 to 45. Highs at

5000 feet 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Windy, colder. Lows at 5000 feet 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 36 50 33 55 / 80 0 20 0

Tehachapi 30 44 28 49 / 70 20 30 0

Frazier Park 26 43 25 48 / 60 30 40 0

CAZ096-171100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches.

Total snow accumulation 1 to 19 inches. Lows 19 to 27 at

5000 feet...9 to 15 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near the crest, slight chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the morning, Gusts

up to 45 mph in the morning. Highs 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Near

the crest, chance of snow showers in the evening, then slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 16 to 26 at

5000 feet...6 to 14 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 40 to 45 at

5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 30 at 5000 feet...12 to

20 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...35 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...

14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Breezy. Lows 34 to

40 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 50 at

5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Windy, colder. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...18 to

24 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 24 38 22 43 / 90 50 20 0

Shaver Lake 16 36 15 42 / 90 40 20 0

CAZ097-171100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY

ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Lows 19 to 27 at 5000 feet...

9 to 19 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

18 to 26 at 5000 feet...8 to 18 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 41 to 49 at

5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 55 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...

16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

50 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Windy. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 13 31 13 37 / 100 40 30 0

CAZ098-171100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 36 to 41.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 38. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 62. West winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66. Lows

36 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Breezy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Windy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 38 57 34 60 / 20 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 39 59 34 61 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ099-171100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 33 to 41. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows

31 to 37. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 67. Lows

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Breezy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Windy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 37 56 33 59 / 20 0 0 0

Mojave 38 54 36 57 / 30 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 37 56 32 59 / 20 0 0 0

Rosamond 37 53 33 58 / 40 0 20 0

weather.gov/hanford

