032 FPUS56 KHNX 180600

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightSundaySunday nightand Mond

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-181100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 59 to 65. Lows 44 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 59 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 38 61 41 66 / 20 0 0 0

Mendota 36 62 38 69 / 20 0 0 0

Coalinga 37 60 39 67 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-181100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows 32 to 38. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 59 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 35 60 38 66 / 20 0 0 0

Merced 34 61 37 67 / 20 0 0 0

Chowchilla 34 61 37 68 / 20 0 0 0

Madera 36 62 38 68 / 20 0 0 0

Clovis 38 62 40 69 / 20 0 0 0

Fresno 40 62 40 69 / 20 0 0 0

Kerman 36 62 37 68 / 20 0 0 0

Sanger 36 61 38 67 / 20 0 0 0

Reedley 37 63 39 69 / 20 0 0 0

Selma 37 61 39 68 / 20 0 0 0

Kingsburg 38 61 39 68 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-181100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 36 62 37 68 / 20 0 0 0

Hanford 37 62 38 69 / 20 0 0 0

Avenal 37 60 38 67 / 40 0 0 0

Taft 42 60 43 66 / 40 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-181100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 41. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 64 to 70. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

60 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 37 63 39 69 / 20 0 0 0

Visalia 38 61 38 67 / 20 0 0 0

Exeter 35 63 37 69 / 20 0 0 0

Tulare 39 62 39 69 / 20 0 0 0

Lindsay 37 63 38 68 / 20 0 0 0

Porterville 37 62 38 68 / 20 0 0 0

Delano 37 61 37 68 / 20 0 0 0

Wasco 38 63 38 69 / 30 0 0 0

Shafter 38 62 38 69 / 30 0 0 0

Bakersfield 41 63 41 70 / 30 0 0 0

Arvin 40 63 41 68 / 30 0 0 0

Lamont 42 63 41 69 / 40 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-181100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy dense fog

after midnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 30 54 35 60 / 20 0 0 0

Oakhurst 26 55 31 62 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-181100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy dense fog

after midnight. Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Chance of showers

60 percent. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 34 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 34 60 39 67 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-181100-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows at 5000 feet 27 to 33. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 30 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs at 5000 feet 50 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows at 5000 feet 43 to 49. Highs at 5000 feet

52 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 39 to 45. Highs at

5000 feet 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Windy, colder. Lows at 5000 feet 28 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs at 5000 feet 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows at

5000 feet 27 to 33. Highs at 5000 feet 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 35 57 37 63 / 20 0 0 0

Tehachapi 27 50 28 56 / 30 0 0 0

Frazier Park 27 50 29 56 / 60 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-181100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Near

the crest, chance of snow showers in the evening, then slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 16 to 26 at

5000 feet...3 to 13 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31 at 5000 feet...7 to

17 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...41 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers with showers likely. Highs 45 to 51 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Windy. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy, colder. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 20 to 30 at 5000 feet...8 to 18 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 19 to 29 at 5000 feet...8 to 18 at 8000 feet. Highs

38 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 24 49 26 53 / 30 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 16 44 20 51 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-181100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 17 to

27 at 5000 feet...5 to 15 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30 at 5000 feet...10 to

20 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with showers likely. Breezy.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy, colder. Lows 19 to 29 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Breezy. Highs 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet. Lows 19 to 29 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 12 37 17 43 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-181100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 38. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 64. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 59 to 67. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy, colder. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 34 61 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 35 64 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-181100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows

30 to 38. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds in the

evening becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Windy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Windy. Lows 34 to 42. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 34 60 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 36 58 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 32 60 35 65 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 34 59 37 64 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

