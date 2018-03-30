CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 29, 2018

_____

281 FPUS56 KHNX 300600

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 29 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightFridayFriday nightand Saturd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-301100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 85.

Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 82 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 53 84 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 55 84 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-301100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds in the

evening becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

Highs 74 to 84.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 85.

Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 83 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 51 82 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 51 82 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 53 82 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 55 86 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 54 84 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 53 84 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 52 84 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 52 87 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 52 84 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 52 85 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-301100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

Highs 78 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 51 86 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 51 84 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 55 85 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 56 82 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-301100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

Highs 77 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

Highs 76 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 53 87 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 51 82 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 51 86 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 53 86 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 52 84 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 52 84 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 50 85 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 53 85 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 53 84 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 56 85 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 56 82 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 56 83 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-301100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 81.

Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 49 78 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 46 80 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-301100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

48 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

47 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 59.

Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 53 82 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-301100-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 45 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 45 to

51. West winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet

63 to 71. Lows at 5000 feet 42 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs at

5000 feet 60 to 70. Lows at 5000 feet 42 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows at

5000 feet 44 to 51. Highs at 5000 feet 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 50 80 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 42 74 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 43 71 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-301100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to

56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 37 67 38 70 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 35 68 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-301100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 33 58 33 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-301100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds in the

evening becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81. Lows

51 to 56.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 81.

Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 51 80 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 52 83 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-301100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds in the evening

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

49 to 56.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 47 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 51 83 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 52 80 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 48 83 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 49 82 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

_____

