CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 9, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

CAZ089-101100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds in the

evening becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

48 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 55 79 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 56 82 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 57 84 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ090-101100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds in the

evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

55. Highs 75 to 83.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 56 78 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 54 79 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 56 80 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 56 82 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 58 84 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 59 84 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 57 81 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 57 84 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 58 86 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 56 84 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 56 85 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ091-101100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds in the

evening becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 46 to 51. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

49 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 54 87 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 54 88 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 57 84 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 62 88 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ092-101100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 66 to

76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs 75 to

85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

48 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 58 87 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 55 86 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 58 88 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 56 89 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 58 89 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 56 90 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 55 90 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 54 90 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 56 89 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 60 90 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 59 87 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 60 90 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ093-101100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows 45 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Highs

69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 54 77 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 52 79 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ094-101100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

47 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 55 86 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ095-101100-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 71 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows at 5000 feet

44 to 50. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 58 to 68.

West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy, colder. Lows at 5000 feet 31 to 39. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Strong

winds. Cooler. Highs at 5000 feet 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Strong winds. Lows at

5000 feet 31 to 37. Highs at 5000 feet 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs at 5000 feet 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs at

5000 feet 62 to 72. Lows at 5000 feet 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Strong

winds. Highs at 5000 feet 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 54 83 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 46 78 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 51 77 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ096-101100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...

55 to 61 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of showers in the evening. Near the crest, a

40 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Windy. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around

75 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...

47 to 53 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers with showers likely after midnight. Windy, colder. Snow

accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Lows 27 to

35 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 40 mph. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 75 mph in the evening decreasing to

50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy, colder. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Very windy. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...11 to 19 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, warmer. Highs

55 to 61 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 38 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 36 to

46 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 68 at

5000 feet...52 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

slight chance of showers. Windy, colder. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 45 70 41 63 / 0 0 30 0

Shaver Lake 39 67 34 58 / 0 0 20 0

CAZ097-101100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 78 at 5000 feet...

57 to 67 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph over higher

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 36 to 44 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Over higher elevations, west

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Windy, colder. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 30 to

38 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Strong winds. Colder. Highs 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Strong winds. Lows

27 to 35 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 31 to

39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Strong winds. Highs

63 to 71 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 43 at

5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Strong winds. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 36 63 32 54 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ098-101100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 94. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 54 to 59. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 77 to 87. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows 46 to 54.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 79 to 89.

Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 55 90 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 57 93 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ099-101100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 50 to 56. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 71 to 81. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 41 to 51.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening

increasing to 60 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Cooler. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Very windy. Lows 35 to 41.

Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 74 to 84.

Lows 48 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 55 91 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 57 87 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 52 90 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 54 88 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

