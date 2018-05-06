CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

_____

056 FPUS56 KHNX 060600

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightSundaySunday nightand Mond

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-061100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 51 83 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 53 86 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 55 86 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-061100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

52 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 81 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 51 82 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 53 82 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 53 84 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 56 87 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 58 87 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 55 85 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 56 85 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 58 86 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 56 85 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 56 85 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-061100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. South winds around

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 96. Lows

55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 55 87 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 56 87 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 56 86 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 64 83 62 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-061100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 59 86 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 55 85 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 58 87 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 57 87 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 57 87 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 56 86 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 57 86 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 53 85 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 56 84 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 61 85 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 58 85 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 60 85 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-061100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

52 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 54 78 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 52 80 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-061100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 55 86 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-061100-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 47 to 57. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 48 to 58. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs at

5000 feet 74 to 84. Lows at 5000 feet 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs at

5000 feet 71 to 81. Lows at 5000 feet 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 56 83 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 45 74 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 47 77 44 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-061100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 48 78 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 39 71 39 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-061100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 39 67 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-061100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 89 to 99.

Lows 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 59 92 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 63 96 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-061100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 83 to

93. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 58 93 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 61 88 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 59 91 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 57 88 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather