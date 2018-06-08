CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 7, 2018

_____

473 FPUS56 KHNX 080500

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

CAZ089-081100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 50 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 88 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 52 91 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 56 89 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-081100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 49 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 57 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 53 87 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 53 88 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 51 88 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 52 89 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 58 91 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 59 91 61 87 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 53 90 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 57 89 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 58 90 61 87 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 56 89 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 56 90 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-081100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 51 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows

60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs 95 to

105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 55 91 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 56 91 61 87 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 56 89 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 63 89 65 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-081100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows

60 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs 98 to

105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 59 91 62 88 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 55 89 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 57 90 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 55 91 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 56 90 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 55 90 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 55 91 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 56 90 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 58 89 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 62 90 64 87 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 59 90 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 62 91 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-081100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs 91 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 51 84 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 50 86 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-081100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 93 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 56 90 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-081100-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 49 to 59. Northwest

winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows at 5000 feet 50 to 60. West

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs at 5000 feet 67 to 77. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows at 5000 feet 47 to

57. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs at 5000 feet 65 to

75. Lows at 5000 feet 47 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs at 5000 feet 75 to 85.

Lows at 5000 feet 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet

82 to 92. Lows at 5000 feet 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 54 to

64. Highs at 5000 feet 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 59 87 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 50 76 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 47 77 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-081100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80 at 5000 feet...64 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to

63 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over higher

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 50 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in

the evening. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 67 to 73 at

5000 feet...60 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...

65 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 49 85 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 39 74 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-081100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph after midnight, Gusts up

to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to

70 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 41 to 50 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to

30 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 41 69 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-081100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 69. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

61 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

64 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 64 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 61 96 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 63 100 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-081100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 PM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 58 to 68. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 79 to 89. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 55 to 65. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

55 to 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 62 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 60 96 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 64 92 67 85 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 58 95 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 60 93 63 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

