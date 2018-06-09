CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018

945 FPUS56 KHNX 090700

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Sund

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-092300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 91 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 82 51 82 / 0 0 0

Mendota 84 50 82 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 88 55 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-092300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Highs 91 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 81 49 82 / 0 0 0

Merced 83 51 82 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 83 49 82 / 0 0 0

Madera 83 50 82 / 0 0 0

Clovis 85 54 84 / 0 0 0

Fresno 84 54 83 / 0 0 0

Kerman 83 50 81 / 0 0 0

Sanger 83 52 83 / 0 0 0

Reedley 84 53 83 / 0 0 0

Selma 84 54 83 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 84 53 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-092300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows

61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 85 53 82 / 0 0 0

Hanford 85 53 82 / 0 0 0

Avenal 87 54 83 / 0 0 0

Taft 85 59 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-092300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows

60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 85 53 84 / 0 0 0

Visalia 85 53 83 / 0 0 0

Exeter 87 52 84 / 0 0 0

Tulare 87 54 83 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 87 51 83 / 0 0 0

Porterville 88 53 84 / 0 0 0

Delano 88 52 83 / 0 0 0

Wasco 86 51 82 / 0 0 0

Shafter 86 51 82 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 86 56 82 / 0 0 0

Arvin 87 54 82 / 0 0 0

Lamont 87 54 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-092300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs

89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Highs

88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 77 50 77 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 80 44 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-092300-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 69.

Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 88 52 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-092300-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs at 5000 feet 69 to 79. West winds

25 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows at 5000 feet 42 to

52. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs at 5000 feet 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet

80 to 90. Lows at 5000 feet 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at

5000 feet 56 to 66. Highs at 5000 feet 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 77 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 82 55 79 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 75 46 71 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 75 41 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-092300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the morning increasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations,

west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...64 to

70 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 62 at 5000 feet...

44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

63 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 85 at

5000 feet...67 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83 at 5000 feet...66 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 83 at 5000 feet...

64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 67 46 68 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 70 39 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-092300-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...65 to

75 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 62 at

5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 66 39 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-092300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs 87 to 97. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Windy. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the morning shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows

64 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows

67 to 74.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

67 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 95 63 92 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 96 62 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-092300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs 83 to 93. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Windy. Lows 53 to 61. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 89. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 98. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 92 to

102. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 90 56 87 / 0 0 0

Mojave 87 60 84 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 90 57 87 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 89 54 86 / 0 0 0

