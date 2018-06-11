CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018

_____

444 FPUS56 KHNX 110500

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

CAZ089-111100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

61 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 55 92 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 55 92 61 100 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 57 90 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-111100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 60 to

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 53 89 58 96 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 53 91 58 98 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 52 89 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 52 91 59 99 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 57 91 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 58 92 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 54 91 60 99 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 56 90 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 56 91 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 55 90 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 55 90 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-111100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 63 to

71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

69. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 90. Lows

57 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 55 91 61 100 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 55 91 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 56 89 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 61 88 69 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-111100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows

63 to 71.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

61 to 71.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

57 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 57 91 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 55 90 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 56 91 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 54 92 60 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 55 90 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 55 90 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 54 91 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 55 90 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 57 89 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 60 90 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 57 90 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 59 91 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-111100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 51 86 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 49 88 54 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-111100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

62 to 72.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

60 to 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 56 92 60 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-111100-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs at 5000 feet 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs at 5000 feet

81 to 91. Lows at 5000 feet 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet 75 to

85. Lows at 5000 feet 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet

68 to 78. Lows at 5000 feet 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 58 90 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 48 80 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 45 81 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-111100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 83 at 5000 feet...68 to

74 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 90 at

5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83 at

5000 feet...63 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 76 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 50 89 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 40 78 43 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-111100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...67 to

77 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95 at

5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 87 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 42 72 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-111100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 102. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

68 to 76.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

65 to 74.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

62 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 63 98 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 65 101 71 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-111100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 98. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the morning shifting to the south

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

64 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

62 to 72. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 59 99 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 62 94 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 56 98 62 101 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 58 96 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

