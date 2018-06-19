CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018

203 FPUS56 KHNX 190700

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Wednesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-192300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 110.

Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 95 61 98 / 0 0 0

Mendota 96 62 97 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 98 65 103 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ090-192300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 108. Lows

62 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Highs

103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

97 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 96 60 96 / 0 0 0

Merced 96 61 98 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 95 60 98 / 0 0 0

Madera 95 61 99 / 0 0 0

Clovis 96 67 101 / 0 0 0

Fresno 96 66 102 / 0 0 0

Kerman 95 60 98 / 0 0 0

Sanger 95 64 101 / 0 0 0

Reedley 95 64 99 / 0 0 0

Selma 95 62 99 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 95 62 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ091-192300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 111. Lows

65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 96 62 101 / 0 0 0

Hanford 95 62 101 / 0 0 0

Avenal 97 65 100 / 0 0 0

Taft 94 66 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ092-192300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 109. Lows

65 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

Highs 102 to 110.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 95 65 100 / 0 0 0

Visalia 95 62 100 / 0 0 0

Exeter 94 63 102 / 0 0 0

Tulare 95 61 103 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 94 63 100 / 0 0 0

Porterville 94 64 100 / 0 0 0

Delano 95 63 100 / 0 0 0

Wasco 96 65 98 / 0 0 0

Shafter 95 66 99 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 94 69 102 / 0 0 0

Arvin 94 66 105 / 0 0 0

Lamont 94 68 104 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ093-192300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105.

Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 90 61 95 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 91 57 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ094-192300-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 95 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 93 66 100 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ095-192300-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 75 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs at 5000 feet 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet 87 to

97. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 91 64 101 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 82 57 92 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 78 53 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ096-192300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 93 at 5000 feet...75 to

80 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 85 to 95 at 5000 feet...

73 to 83 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 88 55 96 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 80 51 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ097-192300-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to

85 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97 at 5000 feet...77 to 87 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Highs 86 to 96 at 5000 feet...

76 to 86 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 77 47 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ098-192300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 100 to 107. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

Highs 102 to 112.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 97 69 107 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 98 67 107 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ099-192300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 98. North winds 10 to 20 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 107. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows

67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 96 64 106 / 0 0 0

Mojave 93 70 102 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 96 62 104 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 95 64 105 / 0 0 0

$$

weather.gov/hanford

