CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

501 FPUS56 KHNX 230500

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

CAZ089-231100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 65 105 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 66 104 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 68 104 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-231100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 59 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 63 105 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 64 105 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 63 105 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 63 105 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 68 105 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 68 105 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 64 105 67 105 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 65 105 70 105 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 64 104 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 64 105 67 105 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 63 105 66 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-231100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 62 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 65 105 66 105 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 64 105 65 105 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 69 105 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 70 102 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-231100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 64 104 68 104 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 64 105 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 65 104 68 104 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 65 105 66 105 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 66 103 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 67 103 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 67 105 68 105 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 68 105 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 69 105 70 104 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 71 104 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 70 102 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 70 103 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-231100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

58 to 68.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 67 97 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 66 97 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-231100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 59 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 68 100 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-231100-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 60 to 65. Northwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 59 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs at 5000 feet 80 to 90. Lows

at 5000 feet 56 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 64 98 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 61 90 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 60 85 61 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-231100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...48 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 56 94 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 57 83 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-231100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93 at 5000 feet...75 to 85 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...77 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...52 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 56 83 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-231100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 68 107 69 105 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 66 109 68 106 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-231100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

61 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 66 105 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 70 102 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 64 105 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 66 103 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

