CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

477 FPUS56 KHNX 250800

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

100 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Tuesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-252300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 95 61 96 / 0 0 0

Mendota 96 62 100 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 97 64 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-252300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 95 60 99 / 0 0 0

Merced 96 61 99 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 97 60 100 / 0 0 0

Madera 98 61 100 / 0 0 0

Clovis 100 67 101 / 0 0 0

Fresno 100 66 102 / 0 0 0

Kerman 97 62 102 / 0 0 0

Sanger 100 65 101 / 0 0 0

Reedley 100 64 101 / 0 0 0

Selma 99 64 102 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 100 63 102 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-252300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

96 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 99 65 103 / 0 0 0

Hanford 99 65 103 / 0 0 0

Avenal 96 65 101 / 0 0 0

Taft 96 69 99 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-252300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 70. Highs

94 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 101 64 101 / 0 0 0

Visalia 100 64 102 / 0 0 0

Exeter 100 65 100 / 0 0 0

Tulare 101 65 102 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 100 65 100 / 0 0 0

Porterville 99 65 99 / 0 0 0

Delano 99 67 102 / 0 0 0

Wasco 98 69 103 / 0 0 0

Shafter 98 69 102 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 97 70 100 / 0 0 0

Arvin 98 69 98 / 0 0 0

Lamont 98 70 99 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-252300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

100 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs

88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 93 64 95 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 94 63 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-252300-

Tulare County Foothills-

100 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 100 65 96 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-252300-

Kern County Mountains-

100 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 80 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 59 to 64. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 60 to 65.

Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 90. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Very windy. Lows at

5000 feet 56 to 63. Highs at 5000 feet 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 95 63 95 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 86 61 89 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 81 61 84 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-252300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

100 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet. Heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...48 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 49 to 57 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 90 at 5000 feet...

69 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 92 55 91 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 81 56 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-252300-

Tulare County Mountains-

100 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...51 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 85 to 91 at 5000 feet...74 to

80 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Very windy. Lows 52 to

60 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 91 at

5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 77 56 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-252300-

Indian Wells Valley-

100 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 64 to 70.

Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 104 66 102 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 105 67 104 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-252300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

100 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 69. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning increasing to 55 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 62 to 69.

Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 100 66 101 / 0 0 0

Mojave 99 68 98 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 100 64 101 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 99 65 99 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

