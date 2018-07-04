CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018

876 FPUS56 KHNX 041300

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Thursd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-042300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

Highs 98 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows

63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 86 57 94 / 0 0 0

Mendota 93 57 96 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 87 63 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-042300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 91 to 96.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs

98 to 107.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

61 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 91 52 95 / 0 0 0

Merced 92 57 95 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 94 57 95 / 0 0 0

Madera 94 57 96 / 0 0 0

Clovis 96 63 97 / 0 0 0

Fresno 96 64 98 / 0 0 0

Kerman 95 57 97 / 0 0 0

Sanger 96 61 97 / 0 0 0

Reedley 96 61 97 / 0 0 0

Selma 96 62 97 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 96 60 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-042300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs 101 to

107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

Highs 102 to 110.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 95 60 97 / 0 0 0

Hanford 95 60 97 / 0 0 0

Avenal 88 62 97 / 0 0 0

Taft 93 68 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-042300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 93 to 98.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 109. Lows

65 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 96 61 97 / 0 0 0

Visalia 95 60 97 / 0 0 0

Exeter 95 62 95 / 0 0 0

Tulare 96 62 97 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 95 61 96 / 0 0 0

Porterville 94 64 95 / 0 0 0

Delano 95 61 98 / 0 0 0

Wasco 95 60 98 / 0 0 0

Shafter 96 61 98 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 96 67 96 / 0 0 0

Arvin 95 64 95 / 0 0 0

Lamont 96 64 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-042300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs 85 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs 91 to

101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 63 to 71.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows

63 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 88 62 90 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 88 53 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-042300-

Tulare County Foothills-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 86 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

66 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 92 62 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-042300-

Kern County Mountains-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 79 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 81 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 86 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs at

5000 feet 84 to 94. Lows at 5000 feet 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 92 65 94 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 85 57 87 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 79 50 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-042300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to

70 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to

74 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 85 to 94 at 5000 feet...72 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 86 to 94 at 5000 feet...

73 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 84 57 86 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 76 47 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-042300-

Tulare County Mountains-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 86 to

95 at 5000 feet...73 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 61 to 68 at

5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 75 46 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-042300-

Indian Wells Valley-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 98. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 110.

Lows 73 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 95 71 99 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 98 67 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-042300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 107. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows

69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 94 62 99 / 0 0 0

Mojave 91 67 96 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 94 62 99 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 91 60 98 / 0 0 0

