CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

572 FPUS56 KHNX 120500

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-121100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows

66 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 66 97 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 66 98 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 74 99 74 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ090-121100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows

65 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 98 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 66 99 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 64 99 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 66 99 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 72 100 74 100 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 73 99 75 100 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 65 98 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 69 99 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 69 99 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 70 99 73 100 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 68 99 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ091-121100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows

69 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 70 99 72 100 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 69 99 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 73 98 73 100 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 78 98 77 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ092-121100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows

69 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 70 100 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 69 99 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 70 100 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 70 99 73 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 69 99 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 74 99 74 100 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 70 99 72 100 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 69 99 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 70 99 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 76 99 77 99 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 75 100 73 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 74 100 73 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ093-121100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 71 94 71 94 / 0 0 0 20

Oakhurst 63 95 64 95 / 0 0 20 20

CAZ094-121100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 69 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104.

Lows 70 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 71 99 71 100 / 20 30 20 20

CAZ095-121100-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows at 5000 feet 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet 80 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows at 5000 feet 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs at 5000 feet 81 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet

84 to 94. Lows at 5000 feet 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

64 to 74. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 75 94 74 95 / 20 0 20 0

Tehachapi 67 85 66 86 / 20 0 20 0

Frazier Park 58 86 57 88 / 0 0 20 0

CAZ096-121100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Near

the crest, chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 62 to 72 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the crest, showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to

75 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 81 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

54 to 62 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...70 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 90 at

5000 feet...72 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

53 to 62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 66 97 66 97 / 0 50 40 30

Shaver Lake 58 81 56 82 / 0 30 20 30

CAZ097-121100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Near the crest,

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the crest, showers and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Near the

crest, showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 62 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to

78 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to

82 at 8000 feet. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92 at

5000 feet...73 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...

55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 54 74 54 74 / 30 60 40 40

CAZ098-121100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 75 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 92 to 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 73 to 81. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 103. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 74 to 82. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 84.

Highs 98 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 81 99 81 102 / 20 0 20 20

Ridgecrest 77 100 76 103 / 20 0 20 20

CAZ099-121100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 PM PDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 70 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 69 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

71 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79. Highs

96 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79. Highs

96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 71 97 71 100 / 20 0 20 0

Mojave 77 95 77 97 / 20 0 20 0

Edwards AFB 73 95 71 98 / 20 0 20 0

Rosamond 69 96 69 98 / 20 0 20 0

