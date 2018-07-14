CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018

855 FPUS56 KHNX 141000

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Sund

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-142300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to

74. Highs 97 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 102.

Lows 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 97 67 98 / 0 0 0

Mendota 98 68 99 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 102 76 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-142300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73.

Highs 98 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 73.

Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

97 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 97 62 98 / 0 0 0

Merced 98 69 99 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 99 68 99 / 0 0 0

Madera 100 68 100 / 0 0 0

Clovis 101 74 102 / 0 0 0

Fresno 101 74 101 / 0 0 0

Kerman 99 68 99 / 0 0 0

Sanger 101 71 101 / 0 0 0

Reedley 101 71 101 / 0 0 0

Selma 101 73 102 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 102 71 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-142300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Highs

99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

68 to 76. Highs 98 to 104.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows

68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 100 72 101 / 0 0 0

Hanford 101 71 101 / 0 0 0

Avenal 100 75 100 / 0 0 0

Taft 100 79 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-142300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

Highs 99 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows

68 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 102 72 102 / 0 0 0

Visalia 100 70 100 / 0 0 0

Exeter 101 72 102 / 0 0 0

Tulare 100 72 101 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 101 71 101 / 0 0 0

Porterville 101 75 101 / 0 0 0

Delano 100 71 101 / 0 0 0

Wasco 100 70 101 / 0 0 0

Shafter 101 71 101 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 100 77 101 / 0 0 0

Arvin 101 75 102 / 0 0 0

Lamont 101 75 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-142300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77.

Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 95 72 96 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 96 65 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-142300-

Tulare County Foothills-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to

78. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 71 to 79.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

71 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 99 72 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-142300-

Kern County Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at

5000 feet 65 to 75. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 92. Lows at 5000 feet

65 to 75.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to

92. Lows at 5000 feet 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 97 75 99 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 88 67 89 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 86 60 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-142300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 82 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight,

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon, Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 85 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet. Highs 85 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 83 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...52 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to

88 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 93 67 94 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 82 59 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-142300-

Tulare County Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight,

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon, Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 76 54 78 / 30 0 20

CAZ098-142300-

Indian Wells Valley-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 108. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83. Highs

99 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 106. Lows 77 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83. Highs

97 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 105 82 106 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 106 80 108 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-142300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81. Highs

96 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 72 to 81.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

72 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 104 75 105 / 0 0 0

Mojave 101 81 102 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 103 77 104 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 101 74 102 / 0 0 0

