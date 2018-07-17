CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018

765 FPUS56 KHNX 170700

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Wednesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-172300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105. West winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows

69 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 101 70 101 / 0 0 0

Mendota 102 70 102 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 106 77 105 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-172300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

101 to 106. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76.

Highs 98 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 102 65 102 / 0 0 0

Merced 103 70 103 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 103 69 103 / 0 0 0

Madera 103 69 103 / 0 0 0

Clovis 105 76 105 / 0 0 0

Fresno 105 77 105 / 0 0 0

Kerman 103 69 103 / 0 0 0

Sanger 105 73 104 / 0 0 0

Reedley 105 73 104 / 0 0 0

Selma 105 75 105 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 105 73 105 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-172300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

Highs 98 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 104 74 103 / 0 0 0

Hanford 104 73 104 / 0 0 0

Avenal 105 76 103 / 0 0 0

Taft 103 81 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-172300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

Highs 99 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 105 73 105 / 0 0 0

Visalia 104 73 103 / 0 0 0

Exeter 105 73 104 / 0 0 0

Tulare 104 75 104 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 104 73 104 / 0 0 0

Porterville 104 77 103 / 0 0 0

Delano 104 75 103 / 0 0 0

Wasco 104 73 103 / 0 0 0

Shafter 104 74 104 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 103 80 103 / 0 0 0

Arvin 105 76 106 / 0 0 0

Lamont 105 76 106 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-172300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

96 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 78.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 69 to 78.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

68 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 99 73 99 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 101 65 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-172300-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 73 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 71 to 78.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 104 74 104 / 0 0 20

CAZ095-172300-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows at 5000 feet 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

65 to 75. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 100 78 100 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 92 70 92 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 90 60 90 / 0 0 20

CAZ096-172300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.

Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 94 at 5000 feet...

74 to 80 at 8000 feet. Heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

Heat index readings 108 to 114 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 78 at

8000 feet. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 103 68 104 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 88 58 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-172300-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...

73 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...56 to

66 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 65 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 81 at 8000 feet.

Lows 65 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet. Lows 64 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 80 57 79 / 0 0 30

CAZ098-172300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 108. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 84. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 108. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 108. Lows

76 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 82.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows

76 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 108 85 107 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 110 82 108 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-172300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 82. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 73 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81.

Highs 96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 106 76 105 / 0 0 0

Mojave 104 81 103 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 105 77 103 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 104 74 103 / 0 0 20

