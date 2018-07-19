CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

130 FPUS56 KHNX 190700

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Frid

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-192300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 97 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

Highs 94 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs 98 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 98 70 97 / 0 0 0

Mendota 99 70 98 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 102 77 100 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ090-192300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.

Highs 98 to 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight.

Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.

Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows

65 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs 98 to

105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 99 66 97 / 0 0 0

Merced 100 70 98 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 101 69 98 / 0 0 0

Madera 101 69 99 / 0 0 0

Clovis 103 76 100 / 0 0 0

Fresno 103 76 100 / 0 0 0

Kerman 100 69 98 / 0 0 0

Sanger 103 72 100 / 0 0 0

Reedley 103 73 100 / 0 0 0

Selma 103 75 100 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 103 72 100 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ091-192300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to

76. Highs 95 to 104.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 106. Lows 69 to

77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 102 74 99 / 0 0 0

Hanford 103 73 99 / 0 0 0

Avenal 101 77 100 / 0 0 0

Taft 101 79 97 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ092-192300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.

Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.

Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

70 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

Highs 96 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Highs

99 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 103 73 100 / 0 0 0

Visalia 102 73 99 / 0 0 0

Exeter 103 73 100 / 0 0 0

Tulare 103 75 100 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 103 72 100 / 0 0 0

Porterville 103 76 100 / 0 0 0

Delano 102 74 100 / 0 0 0

Wasco 101 73 99 / 0 0 0

Shafter 102 74 99 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 103 79 99 / 0 0 0

Arvin 103 74 100 / 20 0 0

Lamont 103 74 100 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ093-192300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Highs 94 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 68 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76.

Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Highs 95 to

105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 97 72 94 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 98 64 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ094-192300-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

68 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to

76. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 70 to

77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 103 73 100 / 20 0 20

$$

CAZ095-192300-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at

5000 feet 63 to 73. Highs at 5000 feet 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs at 5000 feet 86 to 94.

Lows at 5000 feet 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 98 76 95 / 20 0 0

Tehachapi 89 67 87 / 20 0 0

Frazier Park 88 58 86 / 20 20 20

$$

CAZ096-192300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, Haze and

areas of smoke through the day. Near the crest, a 50 percent

chance of thunderstorms, Haze and areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 89 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near the

crest, mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Haze and areas of smoke. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and

areas of smoke through the day. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent. Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Lows 62 to 70 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent. Highs 80 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to

75 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 80 at

8000 feet. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 88 68 85 / 0 20 20

Shaver Lake 85 57 83 / 20 20 30

$$

CAZ097-192300-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the

crest, a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 92 at

5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight, Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent. Lows 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

79 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 70 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 79 56 76 / 50 30 40

$$

CAZ098-192300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 97 to 105. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 82. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 105. Light winds in the morning becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 81. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to

83. Highs 97 to 107.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 110. Lows 77 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 104 82 103 / 20 0 20

Ridgecrest 105 79 104 / 20 0 20

$$

CAZ099-192300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 94 to 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 71 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to

80. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows 72 to

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 101 73 100 / 20 0 0

Mojave 99 78 98 / 20 0 0

Edwards AFB 100 74 99 / 20 0 0

Rosamond 100 71 98 / 20 20 0

$$

