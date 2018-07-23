CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 22, 2018
_____
157 FPUS56 KHNX 230700
ZFPHNX
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018
Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for todaytonightand Tuesd
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map.
CAZ089-232300-
West Central San Joaquin Valley-
1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 74. Highs
97 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs
97 to 104.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 98 67 102 / 0 0 0
Mendota 100 69 103 / 0 0 0
Coalinga 105 77 108 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ090-232300-
East Central San Joaquin Valley-
1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs
98 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight.
Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 101 to 107. West
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 65 to 73.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 101 to 107.
Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs
98 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs
98 to 105.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 99 63 101 / 0 0 0
Merced 100 68 103 / 0 0 0
Chowchilla 100 68 104 / 0 0 0
Madera 101 69 104 / 0 0 0
Clovis 102 73 106 / 0 0 0
Fresno 102 73 106 / 0 0 0
Kerman 101 68 104 / 0 0 0
Sanger 102 71 105 / 0 0 0
Reedley 102 71 105 / 0 0 0
Selma 101 72 105 / 0 0 0
Kingsburg 102 71 105 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ091-232300-
Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-
1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings around 108 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
Heat index readings around 108 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 110. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Highs
104 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 106. Lows 67 to
75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Highs
100 to 105.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lemoore 101 71 105 / 0 0 0
Hanford 101 70 105 / 0 0 0
Avenal 104 75 107 / 0 0 0
Taft 103 78 108 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ092-232300-
Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-
1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs
99 to 104. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around
10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight. Lows
68 to 76. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light and variable after midnight. Heat index readings around
108 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs
102 to 107. Light winds in the morning becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Light winds. Heat index
readings around 108 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 76.
Highs 101 to 108.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows
68 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 102 71 105 / 0 0 0
Visalia 100 70 103 / 0 0 0
Exeter 101 72 105 / 0 0 0
Tulare 100 71 104 / 0 0 0
Lindsay 101 71 104 / 0 0 0
Porterville 101 74 104 / 0 0 0
Delano 102 71 105 / 0 0 0
Wasco 102 70 106 / 0 0 0
Shafter 102 70 106 / 0 0 0
Bakersfield 101 76 104 / 0 0 0
Arvin 103 75 106 / 0 0 0
Lamont 102 74 105 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ093-232300-
Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-
1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.
A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
93 to 103.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows
66 to 76.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 97 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
68 to 78.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 97 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.
Highs 96 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs 94 to
104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs
95 to 105.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 97 72 100 / 0 0 0
Oakhurst 98 66 102 / 0 20 0
=
$$
CAZ094-232300-
Tulare County Foothills-
1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs
94 to 102.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 69 to
77.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs
98 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Highs
96 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Highs
94 to 104.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 100 72 104 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ095-232300-
Kern County Mountains-
1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 85 to 93.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 62 to 72.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 87 to 97.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 65 to 73.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 88 to 98.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet
63 to 73. Highs at 5000 feet 86 to 96.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Isabella 100 75 103 / 0 0 0
Tehachapi 90 67 93 / 0 0 0
Frazier Park 84 60 87 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ096-232300-
Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-
1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the
crest, a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Haze and areas of
smoke through the day. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 79 at
8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near the
crest, mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Haze and areas of smoke. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms...mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms near the crest. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs
90 to 95 at 5000 feet...78 to 83 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 64 to 72 at
5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the
day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to
97 at 5000 feet...78 to 83 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at
8000 feet. Highs 90 to 97 at 5000 feet...78 to 84 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 94 at
5000 feet...74 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...
51 to 60 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 91 69 95 / 30 30 20
Shaver Lake 85 59 89 / 20 30 20
=
$$
CAZ097-232300-
Tulare County Mountains-
1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Near the crest, slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon, Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Highs 86 to
93 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 64 to
70 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Near
the crest, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to
97 at 5000 feet...79 to 87 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows 65 to 71 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 98 at 5000 feet...80 to 88 at
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70 at
5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Highs 86 to 96 at 5000 feet...
76 to 86 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lodgepole 82 56 85 / 20 20 20
=
$$
CAZ098-232300-
Indian Wells Valley-
1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 114. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings around 108 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 115. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the morning shifting to the south up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 84.
Highs 102 to 112.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 109 83 112 / 0 0 0
Ridgecrest 109 82 114 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ099-232300-
Southeastern Kern County Desert-
1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 112. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 83. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 112. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83.
Highs 99 to 109.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
California City 107 76 111 / 0 0 0
Mojave 104 81 107 / 0 0 0
Edwards AFB 106 78 110 / 0 0 0
Rosamond 106 76 109 / 0 0 0
=
$$
weather.gov/hanford
_____
